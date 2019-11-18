BUY TALKING TO STRANGERS ON CD OR AS A DOWNLOAD

Apple
Google Play
Audiobooks.com
Librofm.com
Audible
NookAudiobooks

Praise

A #1 New York Times Audiobook Bestseller

“An audiobook for the podcast generation” -Entertainment Weekly

“Malcolm Gladwell is a fabulous narrator of his latest book…. His pleasing tone, phrasing palette, and exceptional skill with dramatic pauses all sound natural, yet add sparkling energy to his writing.” -Earphones Award, AudioFile Magazine

A “Best Audiobook For Readers On the Move” -Esquire

“Merges Mr. Gladwell’s narration with interviews with criminologists, scientists, actors reading court transcripts and a Janelle Monáe song.” -The New York Times

“Talking to Strangers is a riveting listen. That’s right, listen. The best way to experience Talking to Strangers is to listen to the audiobook. Gladwell and team have morphed the production values and theatrical flourishes of the podcast with the affordances of the audiobook…. a supremely pleasurable listening experience.” -Inside Higher Ed

Read More Read Less

Talking to Strangers

In the audiobook version of Talking to Strangers, you'll hear the voices of people Gladwell interviewed for TALKING TO STRANGERS - scientists, criminologists, military psychologists. Court transcripts are brought to life with re-enactments. You actually hear the contentious arrest of Sandra Bland by the side of the road in Texas. As Gladwell revisits the deceptions of Bernie Madoff, the trial of Amanda Knox, and the suicide of Sylvia Plath, you hear directly from many of the players in these real-life tragedies. There's even a theme song - Janelle Monae's "Hell You Talmbout."

 

Something is very wrong, Gladwell argues, with the tools and strategies we use to make sense of people we don't know. And because we don't know how to talk to strangers, we are inviting conflict and misunderstanding in ways that have a profound effect on our lives and our world.

 

The audiobook edition of Talking to Strangers was an instant #1 bestseller. It seamlessly marries audiobooks and podcasts, creating a completely new and real listening experience.

Malcolm Gladwell Headshot

Meet The Author: Malcolm Gladwell

Malcolm Gladwell is the author of five New York Times bestsellers–The Tipping Point, Blink,Outliers, What the Dog Saw, and David and Goliath. He is also the co-founder of Pushkin Industries, an audio content company that produces the podcasts Revisionist History, which reconsiders things both overlooked and misunderstood, and Broken Record, where he, Rick Rubin, and Bruce Headlam interview musicians across a wide range of genres. Gladwell has been included in the TIME 100 Most Influential People list and touted as one of Foreign Policy‘s Top Global Thinkers.
Discover More

What's Inside

Read More Read Less
Little Brown and Company

© 2019 Hachette Book Group | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy